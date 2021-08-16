From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

No fewer than 40,739 state level personnel comprising of health workers and partners were trained and engaged by the Federal Government for the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in Abuja, on Monday, during an event to herald the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination, following the success of the first phase of the vaccination that started in March and ended in June/July in which over 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was administered to frontline health workers and others.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, in his remarks, said the flag-off was necessitated by the need to create more awareness on what could be done differently to ensure a more successful vaccination campaign.

He admitted that the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination was a success, attributing it to the maximum support received from all stakeholders including the media.

Dr. Faisal said that health workers displayed high sense of professionalism, dedication and resilience in the cause of the vaccination, and they have continued to show same passion by staying on course to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to eligible persons despite the pressure of disinformation from within and outside the country

He said: “We thank the Government of the United States for its magnanimity in donating 4,000,080 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which we received in-country on August 1st, 2021.

“This was followed, last week, with the arrival of 177,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine which is the first tranche of the almost 40 million doses the Federal Government has procured from the Africa-Export-Import (AFREXIM) Bank through the African Union. The balance of the vaccine will be delivered over the coming months.

“We sincerely appreciate the AFREXIM Bank President and his team for working tirelessly to ensure that the African countries are not short-changed in the access to the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines.

“Because the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a one dose effective vaccine, the 177,600 doses will be focused on those who live in the hard-to-reach areas (riverine areas, desert areas, mountainous areas and security-compromised areas) and the elderly. This is because they are people who may find it difficult to leave their homes to the health facility for second dose vaccination.

“We will also be receiving today 698,880 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a donation from the UK Government through the COVAX facility. These doses will be targeted at those that are due for their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“In the next couple of weeks, we will be expecting up to 3.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines to complement what we already have and to ensure that we cover not only those who will be taking their second AstraZeneca vaccine but also for those who will want to take their first dose of this vaccine.”

He reassured Nigerians that vaccines used in Nigeria are fully certified by NAFDAC as safe and effective especially against the Delta variant.

Meanwhile, the WHO Country Representative, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, in his remarks, appreciated the commitment of Nigerian government to the cause COVID-19 vaccination.

He assured them that partners would continue to support the country in reaching its targeted population with safe and effective vaccines.

He maintained that vaccines are critical tools in the battle against COVID-19, insisting that they are safe, effective and will be the game-changer. “But for the foreseeable future, we must continue wearing masks, physically distance and avoid crowds.”

He reminded the gathering that most countries, including Nigeria, are currently experiencing the third waves of COVID-19 outbreaks, urging everyone aged 18 years and above that is yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated and by so doing, help to interrupt the community transmission of the disease.