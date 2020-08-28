A total of 677 pharmacies and patient medical shops were sealed off in Kano by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) for various regulatory offenses and unwholesome practices.

This was disclosed by the Director, Inspection and Monitoring, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria(PCN) , Anthonia Anyia, who addressed a press conference in Kano at the end of a week-long enforcement exercise.

She explained that during exercise in the state, they visited 996 medical facilities, comprising of 65 pharmacies and 931 patent and propriety medicine vendors.

“Six hundred and seventy-seven premises were sealed, comprising of 41 pharmacies and 638 patent and propriety medicine vendors for not registering or renewing their premises license as required by law or infringing on any other provisions of the law bordering PCN mandate” she added.

She noted that 15 compliance directives were issued to three pharmacies and 12 patent and propriety medicine vendors for lapses that can easily be corrected.

She also explained that by law, all pharmaceutical premises are expected to be registered and licensed by the Council after meeting the laid down guidelines, adding that such guidelines included maintaining adequate ventilation and temperature control,proper hygiene , good storage and documentation practice, in addition to training .

Pharmacist Anyia however, observed that, “Many stakeholders open pharmaceutical facilities, without recourse to regulations… in some cases some could not write or read in English , which makes one wonder how they are able to read, interpret and dispense the right drugs to their patients.

She explained that no arrest was recorded during the enforcement exercise as those who were found wanting were cooperative and had taken immediate steps to rectify the observed lapses.

She advised the public to always buy their drugs from pharmacies or from licensed patent and propriety medicine vendors., cautioning that drugs sold in unregistered and unlicensed facilities could not be guaranteed for efficacy, quality and safety as compared to those sold in regulated facilities.

While expressing appreciation to security agencies in the state for their back up to the exercise, Kano state Ministry of Health, and other stakeholders, she assured all that they are committed to the safety of Nigerians.