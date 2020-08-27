Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said 410 terrorists belonging to the Darul Salam Terrorists group, have surrendered to soldiers following aggressive intensive kinetic operations in Nassarawa state.

The surrendered terrorists among them women and children were said to have surendered to the troops of operation WHIRL STROKE and other security agencies deployed at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Defence Media Operations Major General John Enenche made this known in a statement.

“In continuation of aggressive clearance operations aimed at decisively riding the North-Central zone of armed banditry and other forms of criminality, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have recorded a major success against the criminal elements.

“Following aggressive intensive kinetic operations at identified bandits’ enclaves, not less than 410 members of the Darul Salam Terrorists group, including women and children, surendered to the troops of operation WHIRL STROKE and other security agencies deployed at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. This development took place on 25 August 2020.

“Relatedly, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE while on a robust clearance patrol around Uttu, on 26 August 2020 stormed a Darul Salam terrorists bomb-making factory following actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of the terrorists in the general area. In the course of the operation, troops recovered several Improvised Explosive Device making materials at the location including 2 scales, 6 rocket launcher bombs, one bag of fertilizer, half a bag of gun powder, 10 locally made hand grenades, one Rocket Propelled Grenade bomb fuse, one locally made Rocket Launcher, 2 Improvised Explosive Devices,13 Improvised rocket bombs, amongst others. The camp was subsequently destroyed while troops are equally combing the surrounding forests for fleeing members of the sect.

“The Military High Command commends the gallant troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE for their professionalism and dexterity in achieving this notable feat and also urges them to sustain the tempo in the push to decisively curtail the activities of armed bandits and other criminals operating in the North-Central zone.