Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ahmed Illyasu, was elated that Friday evening. He told the world how his men busted a syndicate, which over the years, was responsible for the disappearance of minors in the state. He said this rare kind of abduction involved trafficking the minors to far away destinations, where they were sold out.

He was proud that the exploit led to the rescue of eight children abducted in Kano but sold to a buyer in far away Onitsha, Anambra State. The victims, aged between five and 10 years, were abducted at separate times in the last five years from their immediate environs in Sauna, Kwanar Jaba, Kawo, Hotoro Yankaba and Dakata quarters in the state capital.

He accredited their success in this case to the tactical manoeuvre of Operation Puff Adder, whom he said, employed anti-crime strategies and community policing to record the breakthrough. He disclosed that they arrested eight suspects in connection with the crime. The suspects included one Paul, his wife, (residents of Dakata Quarters), Igwe, Ebere, Louisa and Monica.

He said the suspects were held for concealment, keeping in confinement, kidnapped persons, buying and selling of minors to trafficking in persons. All suspects confessed to the crime and would be charged to court at the end of investigation. He said: “Six suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnapping, buying, and selling of teenagers, who were discovered in Onitsha, Anambra State, Ebere, who is the buyer and seller of trafficked human beings.”

The journey into the hands of the law did not just happen. For years, the prime suspect had succeeded in his nefarious activities without being caught. But on this occasion, his luck failed him.

It was gathered that he had succeeded in abducting his victim, who was kidnapped on September 11, 2019, on his way home for an Islamiyya School, situated at Yankaba Quarters and was actually about to transport him to Anambra State when he was arrested.

Paul confessed to have committed the crime alongside five others, adding that he and his wife have been in the illicit job for over five years: “Since I have been in this business, I have never sold a human for less than N300,000. I regret my actions now and I am pleading for forgiveness because I have vowed not to go into this kind of business again.”

His wife: “I am a divorcee. I met Paul a few years ago and we got married. I have warned him severally over this his business, but he didn’t listen. Look at where it has landed us now.”

Many groups, organisations and individuals in the state today are gravely offended by the uncommon brand of abduction, especially the angle that related the crime to the conversion of the victims from one faith to another. One of the very visibly angry groups is Kano Concerned Citizens Initiative (KCCI). It is a group of elders led by Alhaji Bashiru Othman Tofa. The group condemned the whole saga: