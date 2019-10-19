Linus Oota, Lafia

Hell has no fury like a woman scorned. This is a fact of life Mr James Gudi found out too late. The Adamawa State indigene, now late, met his untimely death in a gruesome manner at the hand of his wife who decidedly put him to death for his adulterous affair with another woman who was her best friend.

A chilling account of how Susan Gudi cold-bloodedly plotted her husband’s death, succeeded in subjecting him to a slow, painful death by poison, and afterwards completed her vengeance by cutting his manhood, came out of her mouth in a sensational confession she made to detectives who are currently investigating the murder. The tragedy which happened in the backwoods of Uke in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State had everyone who heard or saw the gory details reeling with shock.

Much ado about sex

In her no-holds-barred confession, Susan Gudi, 33, had blamed her husband for the tragic ending of their marriage which she claimed started on a good note.

Her story: “I have been married for eight years with two children. When we got married, sex seemed to be the only thing on James’ mind. He was always in the mood. We would make love about three to four times before morning; and when he woke, he’d be ready to go for it again. There were days he skipped work and we would spend the whole day making love. We had sex in the bathroom, in the kitchen, anywhere it caught our fancy. So I became used to constant sex with him.

“I was the envy of my friends, including Vicky, my best friend. Whenever we shared stories of our men’s sexual prowess, many of them felt I had the best man for the bed. They jokingly begged to allow them to have my husband just for a day since their husbands couldn’t satisfy them in bed.”

Shortly after, trouble reared up.

“After we had our two kids, I began to notice his disinterest in sex with me and his performance began to dwindle. Where we used to have sex regularly, it trickled down to twice a week till it petered out and we could for three or four months stay without sex. At first, I was not bothered as I thought he would come round to it after the babies are weaned. But I was wrong. He began to starve me of sex for months on end. It got to a point I started begging him to sleep with me. At times, he would tell me to relive the moments we had sex every other day and wallow in the fantasy. When I pestered him too much, he told me he was no longer interested in sex as he had had enough to last him a lifetime. He even told me sex is not food and that if I feel so sex-starved, I should find a man to satisfy me. At that point, I reported the matter to our church and the pastor summoned him. He could not convince our pastor. I also reported the matter to his parents in the village and some of his relations around, he turned them down in an attempt to talk to him.”

The path to destruction

Three years ago, their marriage broke down irretrievably with the damning discovery by Susan that her husband was sexually involved with her best friend, Vicky.

She continued: “At about this period, my husband started keeping late night which was very unlike him. At the same time, my best friend (Victoria), a widow, also started avoiding me. But my other friends started hinting that Vicky and my husband were going out. I monitored them closely and caught them together on five occasions at a drinking joint in Ado (Karu LG). When I confronted him about it, he said I was being silly, so I decided not to believe the whole story.”

The lie, however, was exposed the day she stumbled upon an incriminating text message.

“The worst was the day I saw a text message on my husband’s phone from Vicky thanking him for giving her the best sexual satisfaction ever in her life the previous day. I was devastated. I felt sick and angry. I was hurt that my husband could do this to me. I went back to our pastor. My husband turned down the pastor’s invitation. He stopped attending church.”

From that moment, the situation turned from bad to worse.

“At this point, he stopped coming back home most times. He resorted to sleeping in hotels with Vicky. I felt stressed, like a single mum, and it upset me. I even had to confront Vicky. I told her she was hurting me. I gave her evidence that their affair was stronger than ever and I accused her, that neither of them was considering my feelings.”

However, the pair seemed determined to continue their affair.

Her husband’s insensitivity, she claimed, turned her into a murderer.

“I killed him,” she admitted. “I poisoned him and watched him die in our bedroom, a slow painful death.”

She gave explicit detail of how she killed him: “I mixed a deadly substance that is colourless, tasteless and odourless in his meal and water. Once consumed, the substance cut his intestine immediately. He cried and struggled uncontrollably shortly after taking his meal. He gave up after an hour. Then I used a sharp blade and a knife to chop off his penis and placed it on his chest as a sign of what I killed him for.”

The monstrosity of her deed notwithstanding, Susan had no regret: “If his penis was what gave him the audacity to cheat on me with my best friend and refused to listen to the advice of his parents and our pastor, then it is better to cut it off.”

She added: “James is a lying, cheating bastard. He ought to die. These foolish men, you give them everything, yet they choose to fool around and play on your intelligence, I had tolerated him for so long.”

Blames for the dead

Godwin Ibum, a relation of the deceased, told our correspondent that the late James Gudi was not godly, hence, his adulterous affair with Vicky.

Ibum said: “When his wife reported this matter to me, I invited him to my house and told him the implication of his actions, that he cannot be starving his young wife of sex while sleeping with her best friend.”

Ibum claimed many people had intervened in this issue, including his parents in the village and his pastor, as well as his close friends.

“But he turned a deaf ear to everyone. Maybe that was how he wanted to end his life; his wife may not be right, but she is human too,” said Ibum.

Attempts by our correspondent to reach Vicky on phone proved abortive as her phone number was switched off and her hairdressing saloon was locked up.

Police investigation is still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.