From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A total of 418 cadet officers who have completed their training at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, have been commissioned as Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).

In his remarks at the colourful Passing Out Parade ceremony held on Tuesday at the premises of the Academy, President Mohammed Buhari reminded the commissioned officers of their responsibilities, saying they were commissioned at a time the country was in need of their services

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi, enjoined the ASPs to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently while asking them to shun all acts of corruption in the course of their duty

He declared that his administration has been committed to the security of all Nigerians at all time and has introduced a number of laudable policies towards ensuring the welfare of police officers and towards ensuring that the nation is effectively policed.

He listed some of these policies to include giving approval to Nigerian Police Trust Fund and providing operational equipment that are geared towards achieving the set security objectives

In his remarks, the Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Commissioner Lawal Tanko Jimeta, said the newly commissioned officers were trained to meet the challenges of 21st century policing.

He disclosed that Wudil Academy has trained and commissioned over a thousand middle-level police officers into the system since its inception.

The Passing Out Parade was attended by officers and relatives of the newly commissioned officers