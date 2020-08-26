Romanus Okoye

Ismail Ganiu, 42, yesterday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged defilement of his neighbour’s 16-year-old daughter and was remand at a correctional center.

The magistrate, Mrs E. Kubeinje, who did not take the defendant’s plea, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice. She ordered that the defendant be kept in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending the DPP’s advice. The defendant, who resides at Ikotun area of Lagos, is being tried for alleged sexual assault.

The prosecutor, Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 11 at his residence. He said that the defendant sexually assaulted the girl by penetrating through her vagina.

He said: “The defendant called the girl into his apartment with the pretext of sending her on errands, but immediately she entered, he bolted the door, pushed her on his bed and forcefully removed her clothes.

“The teenager struggled and tried to shout for help, but the defendant covered her mouth with cloth and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her. After he was through with her, the girl rushed out of his room and raised alarm, and the defendant was apprehended and handed over to the police.”