From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Over 420,000 civil servants from the state and local government councils in Zamfara State are expected to benefit from a new health care scheme from the state government.

This was disclosed by the Zamfara State Head of Service (HoS), Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, while flagging off the commencement of the medical and health care services for the state civil servants by the Zamfara State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (ZAMCHEMA).

The Head of Service said the state government is committed at improving the health care of its workforce to ensure productivity in the civil service.

He called on the workers to take advantage of the scheme by the state government to get qualitative medical care for themselves, their spouses and children.

He commended ZAMCHEMA for kick starting the scheme, which he said will go a long way in ensuring civil servants gets best of medical services in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma, said adequate logistics have been supplied to hospitals across the state to enable doctors and nurses provide qualitative health care to the people of the state.

Earlier, ZAMCHEMA Executive Secretary Dr Yusuf Abubakar commended the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and other health agencies for the success of the programme.