From Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

over 420,000 civil servants from local government areas in Zamfara State are expected to benefit from a new healthcare package of the government.

This was disclosed by the Head of Service (HoS), Kabiru Balarebe, while flagging off the commencement of the medical and healthcare services for civil servants by the Zamfara State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (ZAMCHEMA).

The HoS said the state government was committed to improving the healthcare of workforce to ensure productivity in the civil service.

He called on workers to take advantage of the gesture of government to get qualitative medical care for themselves, their spouses and children.

He commended ZAMCHEMA for kick starting the scheme which he said would go a long way in ensuring civil servants get the best of medical services.

Commissioner for Health, Yahaya Kanoma, said adequate logistics have been supplied to hospitals across the state to enable doctors and nurses provide qualitative healthcare to the people.