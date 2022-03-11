By Moses Alao

On Friday, March 11, 2022, Oyo State Governor, ’Seyi Makinde, performed a state function that anyone who becomes governor in Oyo State will forever cherish as epochal and historical, the installation of the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

On that epoch-making day, Senator Olalekan Balogun Alliwo, Alli Okunmade II, was installed by the governor as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, lending credence to the saying “all is well that ends well.”

Now Makinde can heave a sigh of relief that he has proven himself worthy as an Ibadan son, the kind that the Yoruba would refer to as “atuntileto,” having wisely navigated the troublesome labyrinthine plots introduced to the Olubadan system by the previous administration. Most detractors of Makinde had expected the governor to falter and fall from the landmines planted by the Governor Abiola Ajimobi government. But, today, Makinde can borrow the words of the late Apala sensation, Yusuff Olatunji, who in his Volume 17 album, Yegede, had the last laugh over his enemies who spread rumours of his amputation. The Olubadan matter, which many detractors of Makinde thought would be Makinde’s Waterloo, has been settled in favour of Ibadan people. Araba o wo, oju ti iroko yin o!

With the climactic installation of Oba Balogun Alliwo, the curtain was drawn on a needless drama that became unamusing to many Ibadan and well-meaning Nigerians, who have, over the years, been fascinated by the organised and well-ordered ascension system to the Olubadan throne. That drama, created by individuals the Yoruba would probably referred to as “a t’oko wa ba ile je,” became the Frankenstein’s Monster to the one who started it, Ajimobi and his party, APC. That administration had failed to heed the warning to be wary of the Ides of March, aja ti yoo s’onu kii gbo fere olode.

Thankfully, like the biblical allusion of one Adam introducing sin to the world and a second Adam ushering in salvation, GSM, as Makinde is also known, has now cleared the mess left behind by the APC administration. It was, however, instructive that Makinde, who as Citizen Makinde fought on the side of true Ibadan sons and daughters to oppose the needless disruption in the Olubadan chieftaincy system, also had the opportunity to right the wrongs he fought against as the governor who installed the new Olubadan. It is equally gratifying that the governor became the one to put an end to the misadventure and install the new Olubadan, who will lead his people into the glorious future. Talk about Omi tuntun, igba otun and this glorious installation of Oba Balogun Alliwo would fit perfectly into the picture.

But before we all forget how we got to this happy ending, it must be pointed out that it took the strong nerve and determination of two individuals, one a former governor and the other a serving governor. High Chief Rashidi Ladoja fought from the judicial point of view while Citizen Makinde and later Governor Makinde fought with the needed political verve to crash-land a chieftaincy review plane that would have taken Ibadan to ignominy.

Indeed, Makinde’s masterful handling of the chieftaincy crisis eventually proved to be the salvation for the Olubadan throne. The decisive and timeous resolution of the crisis made the emergence of Olubadan Balogun Alliwo seamless and classic. For this, I believe, Makinde will never be forgotten. If some people lay claim to being “ko seleri” for causing crisis in a chieftaincy system that is world-renowned and exemplary over the years, Makinde can walk away with the acclaim of restoring sanity to the system that was nearly ruined through reckless arrogance and impunity. Only that Makinde, known for his self-effacing nature, is not one to chase acclaims and adulations for doing his part as a true Ibadan son and a lover of his people.

Expectedly, GSM should have moved in the way he did regarding the Olubadan chieftaincy, because such moves justified his love for Ibadanland as a true indigene and also lend credence to the Yoruba saying that “omo onilu o ni fe ko tu…” But, deservingly too, well-meaning Ibadan indigenes, including High Chief Ladoja and Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, have heaped praise on the governor for the roles he played in the resolution of the crisis. Students of history and lovers of Ibadanland will also remember the governor for his part and it is pertinent to note that posterity will also remember the governor for good.

Interestingly, history never forgets the roles played by individuals. Six years earlier, Citizen Makinde was a guest during the installation of the late Olubadan. Three years after that, when he needed to, he literally took up arms and stood on the side of Oba Saliu Adetunji and Ibadan people to protect the sanctity of the Olubadan throne. And when providence gave him the seat of power, GSM wielded his influence in support of the cause of protecting the Ibadan throne. On Friday, Makinde stood on the podium to install an Olubadan, completing a cycle that will be different for history to forget.

As the Alli Iwo Dynasty and Ibadan celebrate the coming of a new monarch, it is trite to point out that Makinde has more reasons to celebrate. Apart from his administration successfully putting out a needless fire stoked by the lack of discretion of his predecessor in office, it has also placed Ibadan on the path of greatness with the emergence of an urbane, highly educated and cosmopolitan Olubadan.

Now, how can history forget the governor who installed a Ph.D. holder and senator as Olubadan, with the full glory and honour of the Olubadan chieftaincy back in place? How? Just how can history forget a governor who is not an Arobafin? History never forgets and on this note, I am sure that it will remember Governor Makinde for good.

•Alao is special assistant (print media) to Governor Makinde