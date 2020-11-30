Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ captain, Ahmed Musa has cried out saying life is no longer safe following the killings of 43 farmers by suspected terrorists group, Boko Haram in Borno State.

Musa hinted this while mourning farmers who were killed on Saturday in their various rice farms in Zabamari area of the state. It was gathered the miscreants tied up the rice farmers before killing them.

Musa, who recently returned to his place of birth in Maiduguri, after failing to get himself a new club since leaving Saudi Arabia outfit, Al Nassr, disclosed he is scared of the state of the nation.

Though, he is yet to know the terrorists’ next move, the erstwhile Leicester City winger took to Instagram to pray for love and unity to reign.

“The change we want has to start with us. If we truly love one another, things like this won’t be happening. I pray this would be the last of its kind and we begin to experience the peace we should truly enjoy in the land. #Zabamari massacre# I’m heartbroken,” he wept.