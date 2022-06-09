From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A total of 43,000 Nigerian Muslims are scheduled to perform this year Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Executive Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Simirullah Hadsan disclosed yesterday during the inaugural airlift of the first batch of pilgrims in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“I called on the 43,000 intending pilgrims to avoid any act that can tarnish the image of Nigeria.

I encourage you to exhibit exemplary conduct, setting the pace for others to emulate,” he advised.

He said the President has helped in facilitating the inaugural airlift by providing needed support for hitch free hajj exercise.

He said the hajj inaugural flight was historical coming three year after the last exercise in 2019. It was suspended in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the airlift of pilgrims commencing from Borno, was an ondo atoon the state is growing strongsr ffom its security challenge.

President Muhammadu Buhari represented by Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum said Hajj is an obligatory exercise for Muslims. He urged them to be good ambassadors. He said Hajj which entails hardship requires patience, great sacrifice, self-restraint and discipline.

He advised them to observe all COVID-19 protocol placed by the Saudi authority.

A total of 546 pilgrims from Borno departed Maiduguri on Thursday out of the over 1,300 intending pilgrims, according to the state deputy governor, Umar Kadafur.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .