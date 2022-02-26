From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday opened the 43rd Kaduna International Trade Fair organised by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), saying that the Federal Government is committed to partnering with the private sector in realising its vision of a strong and resilient economy.

The fair which is being described as Africa’s most famous fair is aimed at bringing the public and private sector together to promote the ease of doing business in the country.

Speaking at the fair, President Buhari, represented by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to partnering with the private sector in realising its vision of a strong and resilient economy.

‘The recent COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant effects on crude oil prices, foreign exchange and investment inflows have shown that there is need to urgently reconsider and modify the thinking on investment led by comparative advantage only, in order to guarantee Nigeria’s economic security,’ he stated.

‘Our need to drive job-intensive economic growth means that we have to enable investment in areas with high potential for job creation and reducing the demand for foreign exchange. While it also serves as an opportunity to change the country narrative to become less vulnerable to incidents which were not created,’ he said.

While assuring that the FG is deploying efforts to build and strengthen resilience in key sectors which strengthen Nigeria’s economic security in addition to traditional areas of comparative advantage, he further reiterates that the government is focused on resolving the challenges which remain in a business environment.

He further commended Kaduna state Government for being one of the most frequently mentioned destinations for investors, for implementing innovative ways and KADCCIMA on the occasion of the 43rd fair.

The Nigerian Ambassador to Chad, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd), said the Federal Government of Nigeria would strengthen international trade with the Republic of Chad for the benefit of both countries.

He said that he was at the Kaduna International Trade Fair with a delegation from Chad to see business opportunities they can tap for the benefit of their people.

‘This is the first time we came with a Chadian delegation to discuss with Nigerian businessmen and women to understand the business environment. The idea is for them to see opportunities, strengthen partnership and collaboration for trade that will be beneficial for the Chadian people,’ he said.

The Ambassador added that the Federal Government would also take a delegation to Chad to see available opportunities they can tap for the Nigerian businessmen and women.

On his part Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai who was represented by the Commissioner, Business, Innovation and Technology, Professor Kabiru Mato commended KADCCIMA for the annual event which he said will provide opportunities to company to showcase their products to boost the state economy.

He said the state has been making deliberate efforts in the empowerment of youth and women across the state.

In his remarks the president of the chamber, Alhaji Suleiman Aliyu said the choice of the theme is anchored on the need to focus attention on the efforts of the Nigerian Government in revamping the dwindling fortunes of the economy in a way that it will be in a good position to compete favourably with its peers in the world.

National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr Ide Udeagbala, commended KADCCIMA for the consistency in organising the trade fair.