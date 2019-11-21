Romanus Okoye

Henry Idogbue, 43 was yesterday arraigned before Ogudu Magistrates’ Court on charges of impersonation and attempt to pervert justice.

Idogbue allegedly presented fake documents to mislead a court to grant bail to a suspected thief. The defendant, who resides at Ogudu, however, pleaded not guilty. According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, the defendant presented false documents to mislead the court to grant bail to one Olusegun Bafuwa charged with stealing.