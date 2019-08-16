Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Police Command has paraded 44 suspected kidnappers, cultists and notorious armed robbers, who have been kidnapping and terrorising residents across the state, particularly people in the Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi.

The state Police Commissioner, Isaac Akinmoyede, disclosed this on Thursday while parading the suspects at the state Police Command, Jos, Plateau state.

He said: “On May 5, 2019, the Command, after a painstaking analysis of the intelligence at its disposal, carried out a well coordinated and sweeping raids of the hideouts of some kidnap suspects, resulting in the arrest of Bashiru Mohammed, Umar Adamu, Yusuf Adamu, Mustapha Mohammed, Shaibu Ado, Dantani Umar, Samaila Saranu Shitu, Adamu Mohammed, Hashimu Ya’u, Jibiro Damuna and Abubakar Hassan, all males,who kidnapped two children at Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi.

“During interrogation, Bashiru Mohammed and Umar Adamu confessed to have kidnapped a lot of persons. They mentioned Yusuf Adamu, Hashimu Ya’u, Mustapha Mohammed and Shaibu Ado as members of their syndicate, responsible for the kidnap at Plateau State Polytechnic Staff Quarters, Haipang on February 21, 2019, Zawan and other places in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.”

The suspects further confessed that they have been terrorising the residents of Bassa, Barkin Ladi and Mangu Local Government Areas of the state, where they have robbed, kidnapped and raped women.

He said Jibiro Damina and Dantani Umar confessed that they have been responsible for all the kidnappings at Jengre axis of Bassa LGA, assuring that the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.

The CP also revealed that the police were equally trailing suspected kidnappers who planned to kidnap people in Kangel village of Shendam Local Government Area.

He said: “At about 6:30pm of the same day, the hoodlums took off from their base along Kalong Road, but were intercepted by a team of policemen dispatched to the area. On sighting the police, they took to their heels, abandoning two unregistered Honda and Mahindra motorcycles.