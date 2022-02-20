Police have concluded the screening of 4,438 Kaduna State indigenes aspiring to become police constables.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said on Sunday in Kaduna that that the screening covered applicants’ physical statuses and credentials.

Successful ones would write a Computer-Based Test at a date to be announced later, Jalige told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

He said applicants indicated interests in the job from the 23 local government areas of the state and that the screening held between Feb. 1 and Feb. 20 at the Police Collage, Kaduna. (NAN)