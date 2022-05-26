MaryLove Edwards and Nonso Madueke have emerged champions of the 44th Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Open Tennis Championship held in Abuja.

Playing in the men’s singles category, Nonso Madueke won the trophy when his opponent, Henry Atseye crashed and was unable to continue.

Atseye picked the first set 6-2, while Madueke won the second 7-6 and they settled for a tiebreak. Madueke, however, led 2-0 before Atseye retired.

Enroute the final, Atseye beat 3rd seed, Wilson Igbinovia, 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 in one of the two semi-final games, while Madueke triumphed 6-2, 7-5 over Abayomi Philips.

In the women’s singles, top seed, MaryLove Edwards defeated seed 2, Aanu Aiyegbusi 6-3, 6-4 to make the greatest achievement in her tennis profession.

Before the final, the 17- year old outclassed defending champion and three – time winner, Oyinlomo Quadre, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 in one of the semi-final matches, while Aiyegbusi stopped Oiza Yakubu 6-1, 6-1 in the second semis to reach the finals.

Speaking after defeating Oyinlomo, MaryLove said, “I have worked so hard to achieve this, having come so close severally and missing it. This year, God said it is my turn.”

MaryLove paired Oyinlomo to win the Women’s double title, while Oche Adei paired Wilson Igbinovia to win the Men’s doubles title by beating the duo of Mathew Abamu and China Micheal, 6-3, 6-4.

Alex Adewale beat Wasiu Yusuf, 6-2, 6-7,7-5 to win the Men’s singles Wheelchair category, while Kafayat Omisore defeated Oluwakemi Segun, 6-1, 6-2 to win the Ladies singles category.