By Paul Erewuba

Nigeria’s current Tennis top seed,Henry ATSEYE, will today, lock horns with Gabriel in the quarter-finals of the on-going 44th CBN Senior Tennis Championship holding at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja.

ATSEYE dispatched his opponent, Michael, 6-1, 6-4.

In the same vein, Gabriel beat David 6-0, 6-1 to set up Atseye q/final.

Also in the quarter-finals is Igbinovia Wilson following his 7-5, 6-1 win over Toriola while Ikechukwu Iloputa fought hard to earn a 7-6-, 6-1 win over Thomas, the former Champion.

Philip Abayomi is also through to the quarter-finals of the men’s single category.

Playing in the women’s singles category, Oyinlomo Quadre sent Jeusi Jesutoyosi packing via a 2-0 win that ended 6-1, 6-1 in favour of Quadre, while Ezeh Chidinma lost 6-4, 6-0 to Toyin Asogba.

In today’s quarter-final pairings, Iloputa will tackle Wilson in one of the quarter final fixtures in the men’s category, while high riding MaryLove Edwards faces Oyinlomo Quadre in what is considered as battle of the Titans.

Godgift goes up against Madueke.

Meanwhile, MaryLove says she expects a tough match today while Qurdre said ‘ “this is tennis where anything can happen.”’