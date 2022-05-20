By Paul Erewuba

With men almost separated from boys at the on-going 44th Edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship holding at the package ‘B’ of the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja, men’s singles seed 3, Igbinovia Wilson, yesterday picked a semi-final ticket beating Iloputa Ikechukwu 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in a hard fought quarter -final battle to sail into today’s semi-finals.

In the same vein, top seed Henry ATSEYE also confirmed his place in the semi-final by beating Gabriel Friday, 6-0, 6-0.

Also in the semi-finals is seed 4, Nonso Madueke who defeated Timipre Godgift, 6-3, 6-2 , while Abayomi Philip came from a set down to beat Adehi Oche, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

In the women’s category, top seed, MaryLove Edwards saw off Samuel Blessing with a 6-3, 6-1 victory to advance to the semi-finals alongside the defending champion, Quadre Oyinlomo who beat Ekpeyong Rebecca, 6-0, 6-0.

Women seed 2, Aanu Aiyegbusi stopped Asogba Toyin, 6-2, 6-3, while Yakubu Ouza ran home with a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 victory over Udokwelu Stella after dropping the second set.

According to today’s semi-finals pairings, Henry ATSEYE will lock horns with Igbinovia Wilson while Nonso Madueke takes on Philip Abayomi for a place in the final.

For the Ladies, focus will be on the match involving defending Champion, Quadre Oyinlomo and top seed, MaryLove Edwards while Ouza Yakubu will be engaging Aanu Ayegbusi.

Actions were also recorded in the wheelchair men and women’s singles categories.

Alex Adewale beat Bankole Rasaq, 6-0, 6-3 while Akambi Kazeem, stopped Wale Favour, 30 Rtd.

Omisore Kafayat had a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ade as Sodeinde Folake beat Yahaya Asumi, 6-0, 6-0 to get to today’s semi-finals.