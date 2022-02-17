From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

No fewer than 45, 000 teachers would be trained on digital literacy and remote learning by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) to enable them harness the advantages in technology space to impact knowledge on children.

TRCN said it observed the challenges faced by teachers in teaching using the digital devices during the COVID-19 lockdown, hence it has begun to take measures to bridge the technology gap among teachers.

TRCN Executive Secretary, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, told journalists at a press conference in Abuja, on Thursday, that the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has offered to support the training that will take place across 24 states in Nigeria, in batches.

He disclosed that Benue, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe , Jigawa and 10 other focal states were initially selected for the take off of the training which is to hold in four branches.

He also said that the digital literacy programme will provide opportunity for the teachers and schools to be trained emergency preparedness and response to provide safe school practice including COVID-19.

The TRCN Registrar disclosed that each tranche of the training will involve 7, 500 teachers, and the first stage of the project will be the training of 480 Master trainers who would serve as facilitators in the upcoming training across Benue, Enugu, Kaduna and Sokoto States.

He said: “When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, our teachers couldn’t function effectively because of the introduction of digital devices in teaching and learning which they were not familiar with.

“The training will bridge the wide gap that was identified during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic which led to global lockdown, closure of schools and other public places, and prepare them for future eventualities.”