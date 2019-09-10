Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

More than 45 foreign companies will participate at the 2019 edition of the Abuja International Trade Fair organised by the Abuja Chamber Of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) which kicks off in the next two weeks.

Dr Johnson Somadina Anene, Vice President of the Chamber and Chairman Abuja Trade Fair Committee, dropped this hint yesterday while briefing the media on the forthcoming Fair. Anene, who spoke to the media in company of the Director General of the chamber, Chief (Mrs) Tonia Ashoyode, said the platform is designed to promote and strengthen businesses, trade and investment opportunities in the country.

He said it would also provide a neutral and open atmosphere for blue chip companies, trade groups/ associations, government investment/export promotion agencies, institutions and other private sector organizations to engage new business partners for investment/ trade relations and conclude business deals.

The Vice–President disclosed that with over 3,000 exhibitors and close to one million visitors in the 13th series of staging the Fair, it has become a must see for those looking for business success in Nigeria and Abuja with the theme, “ Remodeling SMEs Financing Options and Solutions”, Anene said.

The Abuja International Trade Fair 2019 will also feature a roundtable focused on the theme. This, he said, would involve brainstorming on the existing models of SMEs financing, analysing them and proposing new models which will ease access to capital and business support.

Furthermore, he explained that the Fair would feature trade and investment focused presentation, exhibitions, business match making sessions, products/ services presentation by organisations/ trade and investment profile presentations by participating countries and numerous networking opportunities.

On whether the closing of the border will affect the Trade Fair, Anene said the border was closed because of illegal activities but that for those engaged in genuine business have nothing to fear.

Furthermopre he said the West African Chambers of Commerce and Industry are looking into the border issue.