From Molly Kilete, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major Gen. Farouk Yahaya as new Chief of Army Staff (CAOS). Yahaya, until his appointment was Theatre Commander, Operation HADIN KAI, and replaces Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a NAF plane crash in Kaduna State along with 10 senior officers and crew members last Friday.

Acting director, Defence Tnformation, Brig Genl Onyema Nwachukwu who made this known in a statement.

Yahaya was born on January 5y 1966 in Sifawa and hails from Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State. He was granted regular combatant commission as a member of 37 regular course on 22 September 1990 in the rank of Second Lieutenant with seniority in the same rank effective September 27, 1985. He is of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and a Masters’ Degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that over 40 officers in the ranks of Major-Generals and Brigadier-Generals are to quit the services of the army today, following the appointment of Yahaya.

With his appointment of Yahaya, a member of 37 Regular Course of the Nigerian Army, it was learnt that about 45 generals would have to resign . The affected officers Daily Sun gathered are mostly officers of 35 Regular Course, 36 Regular Course and 37 Regular Course who incidentally are Course-mates of the new army chief.

However, not all members of 37 Regular Course would be going on retirement as the new service chief has the powers to retain two of his course mates and appoint them Chief Of Policy and Plans and Commander Training and Doctrine Command(TRADOC), respectively.

Daily Sun gathered that already most of the affected officers are beginning to put in their retirement letters notifying the authorities of their decision to retire voluntarily from the army. It was also gathered that beginning today, Friday May, 28, all the affected officers would stop going to work.

It was learnt that those who do not send in their retirement letters, would be issued with a notice of retirement from service. This decision sources told Daily Sun, is sequel to a memo from the minister of Defence Major General BASHIR Magashi, to the deceased COAS, directing that all his course mates proceed on retirement.

It was gathered that the former chief pleaded with the minister to retain two of his course mates and appointed them COPP and commander TRADOC.

The directive Daily Sun gathered has not changed, thus meaning more officers would retire with the naming of a new service chief.