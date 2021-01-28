From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Over 45 senior officers from the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force have put in their retirement letters from service, following the appointment of their juniors and course mates as service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari, Daily Sun gathered.

Most of the officers, who have put in their retirement letters, are said to be in the ranks of Major-Generals and Brigadier-Generals and members of Regular Course 33-35 from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

It was gathered that those who put in their retirement letters addressed it to the former service chiefs.

The Service, which has the highest number of officers going on retirement is the Army with over 25, followed by the Navy, which has over 13 and the Air Force, which has less than 10 officers.

It was, however, gathered that Lt-General Lamidi Adeosun, might have been tipped for a United Nations job, which is supposed to begin sometime in March this year.

Daily Sun gathered that the reason for the retirement of the senior officers might not be unconnected with the appointment of new Service Chiefs. Their retirements are, however, at the discretion of the Service Chiefs some of whom may want to still retain them in service.

A retired Service Chief said: “The issue of retirement is our tradition in the military. You know, most times officers pay compliments to their seniors they surpassed their ranks. Now that Course 35 has been made the Chief, it is possible that there are some Course 33 and 34 that are still Brigadier-Generals. It could happen and you will see the Major Generals paying compliments to his senior because once he is your senior, he continues to be your senior for life. Even those who retire as colonels, Major Generals would see them and pay them compliments and they continue in retirement. So, it’s a tradition. So far it has continued.

“But I know that few senior officers said they are willing to continue since the officers are going to be promoted above the rank so they are going to be senior to all those their senior and mates.”