The Rivers State Police Command has arrested over 45 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists. It also rescued 10 victims and recovered arms and ammunition from the criminals after raiding their hideouts.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Friday Eboka, said the command had various encounters with the hoodlums who made several attempts to attack policemen and rob victims: “The police are watching and monitor those who want to carry out evil act.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) arrested 15 suspected kidnappers in some places especially in Port-Harcourt. The operatives and recovered from them arms and ammunition like AK47 rifles, pump action and rescued over 10 victims.

“The Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) arrested 20 suspected cultists especially members of Vikings, Green Vender and Axes Confraternity. They were arrested during initiation processes. The suspects were involved in robbery incidents in Port-Harcourt. Some dangerous weapons were recovered from them.

“We appreciate all the other sister security agencies and the people for conducting themselves well and peacefully. Police officers are warned to take charge of their divisions and be vigilant so that the hoodlums will not take them unaware.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.