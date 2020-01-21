Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has revealed that his ministry has shortlisted 250 applicants out of the 45,000 persons that indicated interest in its advertised youth empowerment programme.

Dare, who made the disclose while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wilco, a facility management company, in Abuja, explained that the partnership is for selection, training and engagement of Nigerian youths under its Work Experience Programme (WEP).

Assuring that the ministry adopted the best criteria in the screening and selection of the 250 shortlisted applicants, he said: “It is with a sense of achievement that I speak about the signing of MoU with WILCO.

“Today’s event is therefore a milestone as it coincides with our transition from the planning stage to implementation stage. My administration spent its initial months on planning and strategizing and I am pleased to announce that we are now at phase where the plans are translated into action that will benefit the Nigerian youth.

“Like other components of the DEEL initiative to which the Work Experience Programme (WEP) belongs, this MoU is the product of weeks, and even months of constant interaction between the Ministry’s team and that of WILCO. Such painstaking efforts ensured that the fine points were carefully worked out to ensure that the Nigerian youth emerge the winner from this relationship.

“I am pleased that WILCO is partnering with the Ministry for the selection, training and engagement of the successful ones among these youth and I am elated that your organization share the same values with us, such that the selection process is made as transparent as humanly possibly, having fully adopted technology to deliver a scientific system of shortlisting beneficiaries.

“In the Ministry’s effort to equip the youth contemporary challenges we are doing our best to ensure that everyone has an equal shot at benefiting. It is our hope that this level of transparency that was built into the DEEL programmes will be further deepened with the launch of the Nigerian Online Youth Assembly (NOYA) platform, which is now at the final stage of testing before going live.