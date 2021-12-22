From Fred Itua, Abuja

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have said FCTA efforts at sanitising the nation’s capital have yielded positive results, with about 452 commercial sex workers, recently taken off the streets and rehabilitated.

Mandate Secretary of FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hadiza Kabir, disclosed, yesterday.

She said the two FCT ministers had scaled up actions to develop a capital city that has a socially-friendly environment void of moral bankruptcy.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

She said the regular clampdown on some red-light zones and arrest of commercial sex workers, was a social responsibility, through which the secretariat rescues young women from the shackles of drugs and other forms of criminalities, while providing them with meaningful means of livelihoods.

The secretary explained that with the trainings and skills acquired by the rehabilitated commercial workers, with the starter packs given to them, they were expected to contribute hugely to the country’s GDP.