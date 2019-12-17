Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Forty-six choirs from different churches and groups are expected to perform at this year’s Aba Xmas carol tagged the ‘Magic FM Evening of Carols’.

Scheduled for December 20 at the Abia State Polytechnic field, the event is being put together by a local radio outfit, Magic FM.

Manager, News of the Aba based radio, Boni Onogwu, said the carol was aimed at giving back to society what the station had received over the years.

Onogwu who explained that the station’s inability to sustain the Aba marathon was due to poor state of roads in the city, however, promised that the ‘Evening of Carols’ would serve the same entertainment purpose as the marathon.

He said the event is nonprofitable as participation and attendance is free, adding that the event is also noncompetitive as it is actually meant to entertain and keep the city lively with no prizes to be won.