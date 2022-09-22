Forty-six students of Osun State University (Uniosun) bagged first class degrees at its 11th Convocation ceremony on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 561 students were also awarded with second class upper, 1012 with second class lower, 279 with a third class and 135 with postgraduate degrees.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Odunayo Adebooye, said that the graduating students had been prepared to serve Nigerian and the world economy as public servants and entrepreneurs.

Adebooye urged them to cultivate the habit of giving back to the university that made them and avoid action that could cause disrepute to their degrees and the university.

“The university has within the limit of our capacity, fulfilled its pact with you by training you within specified time and globally competitor quality.

“I pronounce and declare you fit and competent to work anywhere you find yourselves,” he said.

Also, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Malam Yusuf Ali, SAN, urged the government to show commitment and seriousness in funding university education.

Ali said as a way of addressing the problem of incessant strike by various unions in the universities, it was high time the salaries of workers in the university is reviewed.

He congratulated the graduating students, adding that they have spent the normal academic calendars which they signed for.

In her remarks, the Chancellor of the University, Mrs Folorunsho Alakija, said the university was increasingly becoming the toast of the Nigerian public due to its characteristic peace, institutional focus and visionary leadership.

In his speech, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, commended the university for resuscitating its Bachelor Degrees in Medicine and Surgery programme.

Oyetola also commended management of the university for various developmental projects across its campuses.

The governor also congratulated the graduating students and urged them to be good ambassadors of the university.(NAN)