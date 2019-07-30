From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Four thousand six hundred and thirty four persons in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State benefitted from free medical services last week.

People with different ailments were treated, including 33 who underwent eye surgeries and more than 100 patients who got eyeglasses.

It equally feted pregnant women with antenatal kits, school children with kits while their teachers received hygiene sets.

Chairman, Effiat Council of Chiefs, Chief Mathias Okon, described the exercise as unique for “saving the lives of people. In fact, this is not the first time they are doing this.”

The exercise was sponsored by Orient Energy Resources and carried out in conjunction with Faith Optical and Medical Services.

Sylvanus Bassey, 73, whose sight was restored said the initiative affected positively the lives of people of the local communities who never dreamt of accessing such medical facility.

Another beneficiary from Enwang, Emmanuel Enukit, enjoined others to take a cue from the oil firm and appealed to the firm to consider carrying out the programme twice in a year considering the fact that health is wealth.

A community leader, Chief Eyo Robin, said: “Nobody expected the accomplishments of the company within so short a time in the area.

Other companies have been exploring here for 20 years, yet there is nothing on ground to show for their presence here but Oriental is a different kettle of fish. It has set a new standard for local content and we are grateful.”

A member of the Community Relations Committee, Mfon Henry, said the programme, especially the eye surgery, has gone a long way to restore sights to the people who couldn’t afford the cost of surgery in government or privately owned hospital.

Henry, however, asked the firm to increase the budgetary allocation of the yearly programme to accommodate more patients even as he commended the firm for having a good working relationship with host communities and the relevant stakeholders in the state.

“It is commendable and I thank God. They have tried so much that I am a beneficiary is worthy of commendation. Where would I have got the money to do the operation which has been done free here?”

Deputy Manager, Community Relations, Anslem Okere, said: “The free medical exercise is part of our corporate social responsibility to ensure a healthy populace in our host communities. We take host communities as major stakeholders in our operations. We have done the free medical outreach on several occasions and the turnout has always been very tremendous.

“More importantly, this year, we added the free eye surgery because the people demanded for it and we ensure that their demand was met and they have appreciated the gesture so much. Apart from the free medical, we have also embarked on other social investments including, scholarship, skill acquisition center at Enwang, 100 units Oriental units at Enwang, teachers’ quarters at Effiat, among others.”

Community Relations Officer, Greg Okpo, an indigene of the area, said: “I have seen the happiness from the people especially in the area of free surgery. This kind of surgery costs much in some hospitals in this state. That is why they are so elated because many of them are indigent and cannot afford the cost. So far, the company has shown a cordial relationship with the people and they are appealing for more of this kind of goodwill.”

Chairman of Mbo council, Asukwo Eyo said the exercise will go a long way to meet the health needs of the people and complement government’s efforts at providing comprehensive health care delivery to the citizens: “As they say health is wealth. Therefore, this exercise is indeed a welcome development.

“The people of Mbo are happy for having access to this comprehensive health care delivery from the firm and we urge it to continue in that stead because government alone cannot meet the needs of the citizens. I urge other firms to take cue from this company.”

Managing Director, Faith Optical Dr. David Ehimhen, said need assessment led to the inclusion of eye surgery in this year outreach, describing the weeklong free health care exercise as very successful and thanked members of Mbo and Effiat CRC as well as other community leaders for their cooperation.