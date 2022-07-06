From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

No fewer than 467 Constables assigned for general duties graduated after training at the Police College, Ilorin, on Wednesday as part of federal government recruitment drive to boost security.

Speaking at the passing out parade at the college ground in Ilorin, Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alkali Baba Usman, said that the training of this category of recruits is going on in 15 training institutions in the country.

Represented by Assistant Inspector General, AIG, of police, Ede Ayuba, in charge of Zone 8, the IGP said that the Constables would be redeployed to their original local government of origen to be part of community policing efforts.

“You are charged to reflect the true professionalism for which you have been trained,” the top cop told the freshmen police officers.

Police staff strength as at 2016 stood at 370, 000, prompting President Mohammadu Buhari to commit his administration to recruiting 10, 000 fresh police officers every year.

The plan is to add 280, 000 police officers to the current number to make the combined strength of the police to be at 650,000.

But of the 10, 000 officers shortlisted for recruitment for this exercise, only about 9,000 of them made into graduation, said at the ceremony.

Aside the IGP in representative capacity there was also Col. MI Jubril, chief of staff to the Brigade Commander, 22 Amoured Brigade, Sobi, Brig Gen AE Abubakar.

The state governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak was conspicuously absent at the ceremony.