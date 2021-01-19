By Chinenye Anuforo, Lagos

A total of 47.8 million National Identification Numbers (NINs) have been collected by the mobile operators, according to the Technical Implementation Committee under the Ministerial Task Force.

The Committee said at an average of 3 to 4 SIMs per subscriber, this means many millions will be linked up before the deadline in February 2021.

Reacting to the report, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, expressed satisfaction with the development, commending the achievement even as he extended the Federal Government’s appreciation for the commitment demonstrated by all stakeholders and citizens and urged them to submit their NINs before the February 9, 2021 deadline.

The minister urged the technical team to fast-track the processes so that the project is delivered as soon as possible.

The Technical Committee drew attention to the app developed by the Federal Government which allows subscribers to link up to a maximum of seven (7) SIMs to their NIN.

The minister reminded Nigerians to secure and protect their NINs, urging subscribers not to sell their NINs or allowing others to use their NINs for registration. ‘For any action committed with the SIM good or bad it will be officially traced and attached to the NIN owner,’ the minister warned.