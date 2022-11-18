No fewer than 47 persons died, 180 sustained injuries in 52 different road crashes that occurred from May to October in Sokoto state.

Mr Kabiru Yusuf-Nadabo, the Sokoto State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed this at the 2022 accident victims remembrance day on Friday in Sokoto.

Yusuf-Nadabo said out of the road crashes, 23 were fatal while 25 were serious that involved 78 different categories of vehicles.

He said that the event was part of Africa Road Safety/World Road Safety awareness initiative to awaken people on the rising cases of road accidents which cause loss of lives, as well as properties.

According to him, FRSC was established to curb the menace and to create a safe motoring environment for all Nigerians,adding that FRSC has been making remarkable efforts on reducing road traffic accidents.

” The event was set to commemorate road traffic accidents victims and equally sensitise the Nigerian public on the dangers, consequences of accidents and proper usage of roads.

” Based on the statistics presented and life experiences from some survivors of traffic accident victims, ” Yusuf-Nadabo said.

He urged motorists to abide by regulations and abstain from dangerous driving, overspending and overloading to ensure accident free and safer roads.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prayers were offered in both Islamic and Christian ways.

In the same vein, two traffic accident survivors, Malam Kabiru Bello and Malam Hassan Garba, recounted their ordeals during and after the crashes they were involved in.

NAN reports that the event witnessed presentations from the state Vehicles Investigation Office (VIO), Special Marshals, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO). (NAN)