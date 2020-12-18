Nigeria’s U17 team, the Golden Eaglets has been hard hit by the results of the MRI test carried out on the 60 players selected by the technical crew ahead of the WAFU Championship.

A member of the technical crew of the team told owngoalnigeria.com that the result has badly affected their preparations with as many as 47 players failing the test meant to curb the menace of age cheat.

The new rule by CAF has also not helped matters as if one player from any team fails the test to be carried out by the African football governing body, the entire team will be disqualified from the tournament which takes place January.

“It’s not good at all. We’re back searching for new players as I speak with you now. Only 13 passed the test excellently and only five of them can be said to be regular in the team. In fact, only two of them who passed are assured of starting berth before the test was done,” he said.

Nigeria will face West Africa rivals, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire in the group stage of the tournament, which has been postponed to January 5 and will run till January 20.

Benin Republic will host the tournament, which serves as qualifiers for the 2021 U17 Africa Cup of Nations set to take place in Morocco.