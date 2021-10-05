The Council of Superbrands Nigeria and the Global Board of Superbrands International has approved 470 brands across 93 categories to be conferred with the prestigious Superbrands Status in the Nigerian market for year 2021 Superbrands Awards event slated for November 27, 2021. The keenly contested campaign ‘By Invitation Only’ Awards was driven by a market- wide brands research led by KANTAR Research. Details of the names of nominated brands would be made public in the coming weeks leading to the November ‘Night of Tribute’ Event, which holds across 90 countries and major cities of the world.

The Awards deploy same global standards across all countries and major markets of the world with local assessments to recognise and celebrates the ten distinctive attributes of Superbrands which include Trust, Prestige, Intangible Asset, Distinction, Reliability, Quality, Consumer Assurance, Credibility, Market Leadership and Exposure. It is the World’s Best Awards for Brands!

Superbrands remains the world’s largest independent arbiter of branding and pays tribute to the strongest and most valuable brands in the world through its annual awards, publications and national marketing programmes. As a Global Organisation which promotes the discipline of branding, Superbrands has launched programmes in about 90 countries including all the key global markets. Superbrands International through its affiliate country organisations have worked with approximately 20,000 major brands through more than 500 separate annual awards events and publications.

The Superbrands Nigeria Council led by Dr. Abiodun Shobanjo, while other members include Dr. John Momoh, Mr. George Thorpe, Prof. (Mrs.) Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Mr. Chima Okenimkpe, Engr. Nurudeen Rafindadi, Dr. Bayo Adekanmbi, Mrs. Ronke Bammeke, Mr. Kelechi Nwosu, Mr. Feyi Olubodun and Dr. Sabastine Okeke, who is the President of Superbrands Nigeria.

Brands nominated to be conferred with the Superbrands Status are brands that met the criteria set by Superbrands International which strengthens a brand’s position, adds prestige and sets the brand apart from its competitors. Only brands which have been highly rated by the Superbrands Council and through cumulative research are granted the Superbrands status.

