Again, the Federal High Court, Lagos, has refused to hear Shorite Checkers (PYT) application, seeking to lift injunctions restraining it from moving out of the country, over alleged debt of $47 million.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, had on September 1 (last Tuesday), refused to hear same application brought before him by Shoprite’s counsel, Mrs. Funke Adekoya (SAN), on the ground that there was no urgency to hear the application.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, another lawyer, Adedapo Tunde Olowu, again appeared for Shoprite’s Checkers (PYT) with an exparte application seeking to vacate the earlier order of the court.

Adedapo told the court that his application was supported with six paragraphs affidavit, three exhibits and a written address dated and filed on September 2, 2020.

He told the court that the order sought for in the exparte motion was urgent as the restraining injunction has crippled his client’s business.

Adedapo also told the court that since the judgment creditor, A.I.C Nigeria Limited got the injunction by exparte, that was the reasons its client approached the court by exparte.

Upon hearing the Adedapo’s submissions, Justice Oweibo held that: “I have gone through the exparte application, attached exhibits and the written address.

“In my view, there is no existence urgency to hear the application. Consequently, this application is hereby refused.Recall that Justice Muhammad Liman of the same court had sometimes in July stopped Shoprite Checker (PYT) from exiting the country over alleged $47 million USD debt.