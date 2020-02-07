John Adams, Minna and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released its November/ December Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) with 33,576 candidates scoring at least five credits, including English and Mathematics.

Acting Registrar of the exams body, Abubakar Mohammed Gana, in a statement in Minna, yesterday, said the 33,576 that passed represented 48.68 per cent of the 70,140 candidates registered for the examination.

He said for the 2019 examination, the results were released exactly 49 days after the last paper was written.

He said 65, 207 candidates sat for English Language, out of which 41,214, representing 63 per cent got either distinction or credit. 66,398 candidates, according to him, sat for Mathematics, out of which 54,565, representing 82.18 per cent got either distinction or credit.

He said that 33,576 candidates, representing 48.68 per cent got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics. On the other hand, 50,057 candidates, representing 72.57 per cent, got five Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

Meanwhile, a comparative analysis of candidates who scored five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics for 2018 and 2019 shows 62.48 percent for 2018 and 48.68 percent for 2019, representing a decrease of 13.8 percent in 2019.

The NECO boss was, however, expressed his unhappy with the increase in the number of candidates booked for malpractices in 2019 when compared to 2018..

“While 12,084 cases were recorded in 2018, 17,004 cases was recorded in 2019. This came about as a result of the comprehensive monitoring by senior staff which also resulted in the decline in number of candidates with five credits and above,” he said.