By Lukman Olabiyi

A Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba has granted bail to the 48 people arrested on July 3, 2021, in Ojota, during the awareness rally for the actualisation of Yoruba nation.

The Communications Manager for the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, in a statement, yesterday, said the agitators would provide N300, 000 with two sureties each.

“One of the sureties must be a family member and the other a community leader or clergy with proof of tax payment,” Adeleye, said.

On July 17, Saturday Sun, in its exclusive report, predicted that the agitators would be released this week.

After the arrest of the agitators on Monday, July 5, 2021, the police took the detainees to court, to obtain an order to further detain them for another 21 days, to complete their investigation and the issuance of advice from the Director of Public Prosecution.

However, the group, through its counsel, Olasupo Ojo and Oladapo Kayode, challenged the court’s order and filed a bail application for the detainees.

The court has fixed July 27, 2021, to rule on the bail application, but a source, who did not want his name in print, revealed to Saturday Sun that the detainees would get their freedom before the date fixed by the court.

Among those granted bail are Olasunkanmi Tanimola; Kabiru Lawanson; Chinemerem Emmanuel; Rasaki Musibau; Lukman Olalade; Olasanmi Oladipupo; Bashiru Shittu; Taofeek Abdusalam; Olamilekan Abata; Abdullahi Sikiru; Tosin Adeleye; Babatunde Lawal.

Others include Abiodun Taiwo, Adagunodo Babatunde, Oluwafemi Adeleye, Oloye Taiwo, Saheed Kareem, Adebayo Waheed, Akinbode Sunday, Lawal Akeem, Samuel Ire, Ogundile Dare, Oba Tajudeen Bakare.

