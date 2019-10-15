Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has raised the alarm over the continued kidnap of its members across the country.

The NMA President, Dr Adedayo Faduyile who spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital yesterday, said over 48 members of the association were kidnapped between last year and this year.

He said this is not the best of time for medical doctors in the country because of various challenges confronting them across the country.

Apart from being kidnapped, he said doctors in the country are confronted with other challenges including robbery and assault.

He said Nigerian Doctors decided to celebrate medical week this year with a view to study the causes of ailments affecting Nigerians, saying that the theme of this year’s anniversary “Care of the unknown patients:An overview” is to proffer solutions to the various ailments challenging the health of the people.

He said “in the last one year, Nigerian doctors have had significant input in the improvement of the health of the nation.

“It is worthy of note that all have not been well with Nigerian doctors, the kidnapping of our members in the course of discharging their duties to Nigerian state with some still in captivity, incessant harassment and assault by patients and their relations.

” The unfortunate maltreatment by employers (Government) ranging from general working environment and emoluments to the irregular payment of salaries with arrears running to 12 months or more in some States,” he said.

Faduyile however enthused that despite various challenges, Nigerian Physicians have continued to render desirable healthcare services.

He lamented that Nigerian government has not deemed it fit to accord the desired attention to the unknown patients,stressing that there is lack of commitment to the implementation of the National Health Act(Enacted in 2014) which caters for patients in emergency situations.

“Another good example is the care of victims of gun shots injury with broad provisions in the NHA 2014, there is no policy statement that clearly addresses the various components of the emergency care services for this set of patients,” he added.

He solicited the formulation of enduring policy for the care of the unknown patients and Nigerian Physicians amidst various challenges.