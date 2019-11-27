Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The governor of Imo State, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha has promised to set up a committee on prerogative of mercy aimed at setting free at least 48 juvenile offenders in the Imo State Command Correctional Service.

He disclosed this while declaring open a 3-day reformation, reorientation programmme. The programme is sponsored by the state government through the office of the Senior Special Assistant on Advocacy, Adaora Onyechere for juvenile offenders in the state with the theme “save them young”.

The governor regretted that there are only three Borstal training institutions in the country for reforming the juveniles, just as he clamoured for an institution in the state. According to the governor, “Presently, there are only 3 Borstal Training Institutions in Nigeria located in Kaduna, Ilorin and Abeokuta, with none in the whole of the South-East and South-West.”

He explained that borstal institutions are homes where juvenile offenders are remanded and given both educational and vocational training to rehabilitate and reform them before integration into society. “We would engage Imo Command on how to set the ball rolling” Ihedioha said. “The government is committed to any form of correctional system especially to correct and not to condemn, we would not leave any stone unturned to reform the juveniles in our state.”

Earlier, during his speech, Controller, Imo Correctional Service, Chris Okoye lamented the absence of reformatory and remand homes for the juvenile inmates. He regretted that it was one of the greatest challenges of the centre.

Onyechere seized the opportunity to announce a 3-day training in skills acquisition for the young offenders.