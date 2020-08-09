Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A 48-year old man, Azuibuike Ekwegbalu from Ogbunike in Oyi local government area of Anambra state was allegedly stabbed to death in his residence at the Commissioner’s quarters Awka.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Haruna Mohkmmed said that the police B’ Division at Awka rushed the victim to the State university teaching hospital where he was confirmed dead by Doctor on duty.

“On the 9/8/2020 at about 1:30am, there was a report of alleged murder of one Azuibuike Ekwegbalu ‘m’ aged 43 years,native of Ogbunike in Oyi LGA but resident at the Commissioners quarters Awka.

“Following the report, Police detectives attached to B’ Division Awka led by the DPO CSP Emma Ogbuanya visited the scene and rushed victim who was found in a pool of his blood to COOUTH Awka for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival.

“Corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Meanwhile,a careful observation on the deceased body revealed stab wounds while a blood stained Kitchen knife was also recovered as Exhibit at the scene.

“Consequently, one suspect who allegedly was in the premises has been arrested and case is under investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident” Mohammed said.