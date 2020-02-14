Tony Osauzo, Benin

Former Senate Chief Whip, Sen. Roland Owie, has congratulated the people of Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri, and his Deputy, Lawrence Ewrujakpor, for the restoration of their mandate.

In a statement in Benin City, Sen. Owie, however, urged Sen. Diri, to keep constantly in mind the wise saying of St. Josemaria Escriva which goes thus “Don’t forget that you are just a trash can. So if by any chance, the divine Gardner should lay his hands on you, and scrub and clean you, and fill you with magnicient flowers, neither the scent nor the colours that beautify your ugliness should make you proud.’

“Therefore in this your victory and governance of Bayelsa State, please be humble”, he said, even as he wised the governor a successful tenure.

Recall that the Supreme Court had on Thursday nullified the election of David Lyon for presenting a running mate with fake certificates.

The court, therefore, awarded victory to the PDP candidate, Douye Diri, who scored the highest votes in the election.