From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

About 488 2022 batch B stream 2 Corps members have successfully passed out from their one year mandatory National Youths Service Corps(NYSC), in Kebbi state.

The batch were passed out in a low -key ceremony which was done simultaneously across the 21 local government areas of the state were given their certificates.

While addressing the Corps members at the NYSC Kebbi state Secretariat, Gwandangwaji, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area,the State Coordinator, Alhaji Mustapha Mohammad advised them to improve on the skills they acquired during and after the Orientation course to create a meaningful life for themselves, their families and society generally.

Mustapha who emphasized on the need to make the best use of the knowledge gained through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development program (SAED) to become self-employed as they are stepping out of the scheme, stressed that there was no shortcut to success.

Mustapha,who cautioned them against all forms of social vices, said:”as you have completed your mandatory one year of service to your fatherland today, I implore you to take advantage of the skills acquired during the service year to establish businesses that will not only make you self -reliant,but also to make you the employers of labour.

” There is no shortcut to success therefore, avoid any form of social vices that will destroy you and your future”, he said.

The State Coordinator who also commended the outgoing Corps Members for meaningful contribution to the development of the state through education, healthcare delivery and general community development services, charged them to be ambassadors of NYSC wherever they find themselves.

“I most sincerely appreciate all of you for the contributions and sacrifices you have made to your host communities during your service year, and I urge you to continue to be ambassadors of the NYSC as you get out of the scheme”,he said.

While congratulating the 2021 Batch B Stream 2 Corps Members for the successful completion of service , the State Coordinator urged them to maintain the relationship they have established during and beyond the service year.

Also speaking, the Assistant Director, Corps Deployment and Relocation, Mrs Bernice Ogbolu felicitated with the outgoing Corps Members and charged all of them to develop themselves through self-acquired skills to carve a niche for themselves.