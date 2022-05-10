From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that 119 road crashes were recorded across the country during the Eid-El-Fitri, which lasted from April 29 to May 4, 2022.

The Corps’ Public Education Officer, FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement, yesterday, explained that of the 119 crashes, 360 out of 701 people, which represented 35.3%, were rescued without injuries, while 49 people were killed.

He said: “Due to high mobilisation and deployment of personnel and logistics for enhanced visibility of operatives on the highways during the just concluded 2022 EID-EL FITR special patrol, which lasted from April 29 to May 4, 2022; the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has stated that it rescued 360 people without injuries from a total of 119 crashes involving 701 people. This figure, according to the data released by the Corps, represents a 35.3% increase in the total number of people rescued without injuries.

“266 people were rescued without injuries in the same period in 2021, while 360 were rescued during the 2022 Eid-EL Fitr special patrol without injuries, which marks 35.3% improvement on the 2021 record.

“The number of persons rescued with injuries from road traffic crashes during the celebration period is 292.

“701 people involved in road traffic crashes during the 2022 Eid-el Fitr celebration period, a total of 49 people were killed.”

He added: “The Corps now has a wider coverage due to the establishment of more FRSC Commands, outposts, road side clinics and Zebra points who now feed in reports from different routes that were, hitherto, not thoroughly covered.

“The increase in number of road crashes, increase in the number of persons involved, and increase in the number of persons killed is due to the reports that emanated from the new FRSC formations.”

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi had earlier directed that the 2022 Sallah special patrol to cover several corridors, which include but not limited to Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi; Mokwa-Birnin Yero-Zaria; Maiduguri-Biu-Numan-Jalingo-Wukari; Lafia-Langtang-Pankshin-Jos; Abuja-Lokoja-Okene; Lokoja-Auchi-Benin; Onitsha-Njaba-Owerri-Umuahia, Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomosho; and Ibadan-Ogere-Shagamu.

