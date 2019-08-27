Forty nine out of the 50 academic programmes of University of Abuja have been accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Hajiya Maryam Mohammed, the Information Officer of the university, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reacting to reports that the institution had the highest number of unaccredited courses.

She said that the accreditation of Uni-Abuja programmes was done by the NUC and relevant professional bodies in the country.

According to her, the reports making the round on social media that the university had the highest number of unaccredited courses is a 2016 report, even before NUC visited the institution.

“As it is today, we have 50 programmes in the university and 49 of them have been accredited by NUC and one was turned down, but we are working on it to get it back on board.

“The report making rounds online, especially Premium Times that Uni-Abuja has the highest number of unaccredited courses is a 2016 report even before NUC visited the institution.

“NUC has not paid us another visit recently, neither has any professional body come around to strip us off accreditation, so am surprised the way people are talking about our accreditation,’’ she said.

Mohammed said that the university had put all necessary requirements in place and was looking forward to getting 95 per cent accreditation for the development of education in the country.

On the issue of alleged ‘Sex For Marks’ scandal by a faculty dean, Mohammed said a committee had been set up to look into the matter, adding that the staff in question had been queried.

The information officer said that a dean in one of the science faculties was currently under investigation for allegedly soliciting for sex to award marks to one of his female students.

“The man in question has been issued a query and a panel has been constituted to listen to him in order to give him a fair hearing.

“That’s where we are right now because we have to wait for the committee to do something and come out with their findings.

“So, I cannot tell you anything again until the committee finishes its work and as soon as there is anything, the rightful decision will be taken,” she said. (NAN)