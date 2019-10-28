Moshood Adebayo

Forty–nine inmates of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) in Ogun State have been registered for the 2019 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination of the National Examination Council (NECO).

The NCS Controller in the state, Abolade Benson, disclosed this yesterday during the retirement of the officer in charge of Ijebu-Ode custodial center, Olufemi Adebayo.

Benson, during the ceremony, also disclosed that the examination fees of the affected inmates have been paid by some non-governmental organizations and families of the inmates. He added that 32 inmates who sat for last year’s NECO examination are currently on scholarship in the National Open University of Nigeria programme.

Benson noted that 90 inmates have graduated from Yewa Central College of Education while 42 others are still studying at the institution.

The retired officer, Adebayo, who expressed gratitude to the officers in the service, advised them to be committed and loyal while discharging their official duties.