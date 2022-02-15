By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), yesterday, released the results of 51,444 candidates who sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates 2021-second series.

Announcing the release at WAEC Yaba headquarters, Head of Nigeria National Office, Mr. Patrick Areghan, said 25,008 candidates out of 51,444 candidates that wrote the exam got five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

He said 52,973 candidates registered while 51,444 candidates sat the examination. He said 131 candidates with varying degrees of special needs were registered for the examination. Out of the number, ten were visually challenged, nine had impaired hearing; eight had low vision; four were spastic cum mentally challenged and three physically challenged.

Areghan explained that of 51,444, 26,418 were females, representing 48.65 percent and 51.35 percent respectively.

Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 49,584 candidates, representing 96.38 percent have their results fully processed and released while 1,860 candidates, representing 3.62 percent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

The HNO said efforts were being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all affected candidates get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.

Areghan explained that 25,008 candidates representing 48.61 percent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Of this number, 12, 272 (49.07 percent) were male while 12,736 (50.93 percent) were female. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for private candidates, 2019 and 2020, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics were 35.99 percent and 39.82 percent, respectively. Thus, there is an encouraging 8.79 percent improvement in performance in this regard’’, Areghan stated.

He revealed that 2,637 candidates representing 63.44 percent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without English Language and/or Mathematics), out of which 15,832 were males and 16,805 were females, representing 48.51 percent and 51.49 percent, respectively

The WAEC boss said results of 3,968 candidates, representing 7.71 percent of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

Areghan said the cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate committee of the council for determination in due course, adding ‘’the committee’s final decisions will thereafter, be communicated to the affected candidates.’’