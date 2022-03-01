From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

An Enugu Magistrate’s Court has adjourned the case of a 49-year-old man who allegedly murdered his wife in Enugu to March 15, 2022.

The suspect, Remijius Nwaju was earlier remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service for allegedly killing his 64-year-old wife, Philomena Nwaju in their home in Enugu.

The accused who was said to have committed the offence on November 15, 2021 at No. 7 Ajali Crescent, Independence Layout, Enugu was previously arraigned arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on murder in charge No CME/15C/2022.

When the case came up again on Tuesday, the prosecuting counsel, Reuben Ihejiobi, asked for adjournmment because the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) was yet to furnish the court with their opinion on the issue of the court’s jurisdiction to handle the case.

The Chief Magistrate, Ngozi Ede-Ani ruled that the suspect be returned to the custody of Enugu Correctional Centre.