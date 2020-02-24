9mobile, is expanding its 4G LTE deployment to more Nigerian cities as part of efforts to improve its service offering to customers. In line with this drive, the company has added 10 new cities and towns acrossthe country to its 4G network and upgraded LTE services in existing six cities, increasing the number of cities and towns enjoying its services with mass deployment of 4G technology to 16.

The 4G LTE expansion drive will be implemented in Aba, Abuja, Nasarawa, Calabar, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Niger, Onitsha, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Sokoto, Uyo, Aba and Ogun.

Speaking during a press conference to announce the expansion, Acting Managing Director, 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, identified the benefits available to customers with the 9mobile 4G LTE, including a low latency rate for high-speed connectivity and planned redundancy to minimise downtime impact.

“Apart from bringing 4G to these new cities, our 4G internet comes with the lowest latency rate in the market that guarantees the best speed results. The 9mobile network is purposely set up with adequate redundancies to neutralise the impact of shocks during downtime situations like the recent West-Africa fiber cuts experienced across the industry,” Beuvelet said.

He further assured of sustained investments into the network’s general infrastructure base to guarantee best-in-class experience for its customers.

Commenting on the deployment, Acting Director, Marketing, 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan, said the implementation of 4G in additional locations would ensure customers enjoy high-quality services.