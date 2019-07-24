Chinenye Anuforo

In a bid to ensure that the telecoms ecosystem is regulated in tandem with the demand of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that it has embarked on a review of the National Numbering Plan.

According to the executive vice chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, during the 2019 Information Communications Technology and Telecommunications Expo (ICTEL Expo) in Lagos, based on recent developments in the global telecommunications industry such as M2M communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), OTT, and other services made possible by fourth generation networks and the futuristic 5G/6G technologies, the NCC has considered it important for the numbering plan in the country to be reviewed.

Hear him, “As you may be aware, numbering plan is very key to telecommunications services for proper identification of devices and key services, and as such we are reviewing the existing NNP with the objective of developing a new NNP that is robust, futuristic and adaptable to address the numbering needs of the country, taking into account the country’s growing population.

Indeed, new services have emerged in the Nigerian digital space and there is need to integrate such services into the telecom environment.”

Represented by Ismail Adedigba, deputy director, consumer affairs, NCC, he stated that people were now interested in having all their communication services conveyed by a single device: “Services such as voice, data, short messaging services (SMS), television programmes, banking services, etc, are now being received via a handheld mobile device. This convergence of services requires upgrade and adopting the numbering plan to accommodate the new habits and culture. Hence, the commission is upgrading, expanding and re-designing the numbering system in order to ensure Nigeria derives the maximum benefit from this scarce resource.”

He stated that the development of the new NNP would will help to provide numbers that would satisfy the needs of the projected 500 million Nigerians to be connected and about one billion globally-interconnected machines and devices by 2050; promote efficiency in the allocation of this scarce national resource; promote competition among service providers; eliminate the risk of running short of all categories of numbers; facilitate the introduction and development of new and innovative services and above all, encourage growth of the telecommunications sector, increase job creation and contribute to National gross domestic product (GDP), among others.

Earlier, Mr Babatunde Ruwase, president, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, to be actively involved and benefit from 4IR, Nigeria must narrow the gaps between technological potential and required policy framework as it had become more pertinent for the nation to focus on exploring innovative approaches to harness the benefits of technological advancements.

He added that, to do this, the engagement of key stakeholders had never been more urgent than now.

“Reaping the benefits of new technologies, while maintaining trust requires the collaborative effort and of government, business and other stakeholders in the society.

“Recent technological advances have the potential to fundamentally redefine the economy and this presents ample opportunities that needs to be explored for the present generation and future generations.

“In order to catch up with the fast-growing trends in ICT, the country needs to address necessary policy challenges in three key areas, e-commerce, data flows and new technologies,’’ he said.

He stressed that there was need to develop the digital skills of Nigerian youths in order for them to respond to the challenges posed by the digitisation of the labour market, education and other spheres of life.