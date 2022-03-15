The fourth annual AM Agoro memorial lecture series billed for March 26 at the Yoruba Tennis Club Lagos will focus on SME funding.
A family source said the annual lecture is held to commemorate the immense contribution of the founder of AM Agoro & Sons Construction Company founder to society.
In his lifetime, Pa Abudu Mukandasi Agoro formed integral part of the fabric that made up Lagos. He was reputed to have executed contracts and owned properties in Ibadan and built houses for civil servants and business owners.
